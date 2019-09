For those that miss Y2K like Mandy Moore misses candy, then the songs on the soundtrack of Hulu’s PEN15 are going to be a sticky nostalgic treat. The coming of age comedy looks at middle school through the eyes of Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine , who, at the age of 31, are playing versions of their 13-year-old selves, which allows this series to use hindsight in a new hilarious and sweet way. And the show’s stars have brought some of their favorite junior high school hits with them. The soundtrack for PEN15 is filled with a few tracks that are really obvious, like ‘90s faves *NSYNC and Spice Girls. While others are well, not so much unless you were actually growing up in the early 2000s. Seriously, when was the last time you thought about the Irish girl group B*Witched ? Well, be prepared to think about them a lot — though, probably not as much as Anna and Maya do.