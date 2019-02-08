Story from TV Shows

Hulu's PEN15 Soundtrack Misses The 2000s Like Mandy Moore Misses Candy

Shannon Carlin
Photo: Courtesy of Hulu.
For those that miss Y2K like Mandy Moore misses candy, then the songs on the soundtrack of Hulu’s PEN15 are going to be a sticky nostalgic treat. The coming of age comedy looks at middle school through the eyes of Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine, who, at the age of 31, are playing versions of their 13-year-old selves, which allows this series to use hindsight in a new hilarious and sweet way. And the show’s stars have brought some of their favorite junior high school hits with them. The soundtrack for PEN15 is filled with a few tracks that are really obvious, like ‘90s faves *NSYNC and Spice Girls. While others are well, not so much unless you were actually growing up in the early 2000s. Seriously, when was the last time you thought about the Irish girl group B*Witched? Well, be prepared to think about them a lot — though, probably not as much as Anna and Maya do.
The music on the show also includes more than a few soundalikes that will take you back to 2000 even if you’ve never heard of these artists that make themselves sound so familiar. (No, that isn’t Blink-182, but it sure does sound like them, right?) But like B*Witched so famously said, c’est la vie, since music cues aren’t cheap. Besides, this leaves room for a few original songs from Maya and Anna that didn’t make this list. Try not to hear Maya’s big solo at the end of the penultimate episode and not think it could have been an early demo of Britney Spears’ “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman,” a song which actually came out two years later.
But, for those looking to travel back in time, this show’s soundtrack’s got it all: Des’ree, the classic Pizza Bagels jingle, and that buzz of the dial-up modem letting you know you have mail. What we’ve got for you is a list of every song featured in PEN15 so you can get in with Anna and Maya’s crew. You’ll thank us later.
Episode 1: Mandy Moore, “Candy”

Before Moore was making us all cry on This Is Us, she was helping tweens express how those butterflies in their stomachs made them feel. Probably, while they were wearing those little plastic butterfly clips in their hair.
Episode 1: Lit, “My Own Worst Enemy” (1999)

To those opening guitar chord’s of Lit’s biggest hit, Anna and Maya, together, at the same time, officially take one small step into middle school, and one giant leap into puberty. But at least they have each other, right?
Episode 1: Akeem Dixon, Alfie Easkin Dixon, Devin Lamar Forney, and Joachim Svare, “Get The Job Done” (2010)

This hip-hop track off a compilation called Burn Series: Hip Hop Plus is a fitting soundtrack for the young girls’ imagination, which is running wild about the size of one of their classmate's boobs.
Episode 1: *NSYNC, “I Drive Myself Crazy” (1999)

When Maya is told that the coolest boys in school have a crush on her, she goes a little crazy thinking of the beads of sweat on their fuzzy neck hair and their one diamond earring. But what really should drive us crazy is that asterisk before the boy band’s name. Why just why?
Episode 1: Curtis Wiley, “Back To Me” (2016)

When it comes to the song that truly epitomizes Anna’s crush Alex, it’s the “la la la”s of the acapella stylings of Broadway singer Curtis Wiley that do the trick — and continue to do so throughout the series.
Episode 1: Lifehouse, “Hanging By A Moment” (2000)

After learning that Maya being every boy’s crush is all a cruel joke, their buddy Sam (Taj Cross) makes middle school boys look good by defending his friend. Yes, we are falling even more in love with Sam.
Episode 1: TLC, “Unpretty” (1999)

Hand in hand, Maya and Anna start their second day making a pact that they’re going to make it through middle school together. And with a cut to black, the opening lines of TLC’s track off Fanmail offer a sweet reminder that whether we’re 13 or 31 we all feel a little unpretty, too, sometimes.
Episode 2: Bikini Kill, “Demirap” (1993)

Kathleen Hanna’s screams of “I am hiding/The you I show to you is just a lie” feels like an appropriate theme song about the terrible 13’s, doesn’t it?
Episode 2: 311, “From Chaos” (2001)

The song that Miranda’s older brother is listening to when he picks her up from school is perfectly grunge adjacent for an early 2000s high schooler.
Episode 2: Billy Lincoln, Kat Green, & Emily Coburn, “B My Friend” (2004)

For Maya and Anna’s mature bad girl makeovers, complete with kohl-rimmed lids and chokers in all kinds of materials, this good grrrl riot grrrl soundalike gives them the courage to hit on boys who they will definitely be waiting until marriage for.
Episode 2: Cellamare, “Dreaming California” (2017)

Anna and Maya’s plan to ding dong and ditch Miranda’s house ends up being a game of ding dong and stay at this party where these very grown-up middle schoolers are drinking beer and listening to ska.
Episode 2: Pierluigi Ferrantini, Pierfrancesco Bazzoffi, Alessandro Sgreccia, Giancarlo Cornetta, and Daniele Rossi, “Remind Me”(2017)

But, this garage rock party might not be what Anna and Maya hand in mind, especially when the other middle school girls start talking about the possibility of making out with an 8-year-old.
Episode 2: Knight Ryder, Jermaine Brown & Wesley Smith, “Lurkin’” (2018)

This scene acts as a PSA as to why 13-year-olds shouldn’t drink beer and no one should huff air duster spray to the sounds of what could be Snoop D-O-double G or somebody else on Death Row Records. (It isn’t.) Seriously, that stuff just for getting those food crumbs out of the crevices of your computer keyboard, that’s it.
Episode 2: Q-Tip, “Vivrant Thing” (1999)

When the Field brothers finally make it to the party, they’re welcomed by Q-Tip’s first track off his solo debut, a fitting come through the window, not the door kind of entrance song.
Episode 2: Chimeras, “Tears Fall” (2014)

For this make-out session, the girls and the Field brothers’ seven minutes in heaven are really seven minutes listening to sloppy kisses and this band that sounds a lot like Sister Hazel. Look it up, kids.
Episode 3: B*Witched, “C’est La Vie” (1998)

Anna’s classmates are excitedly singing this pop hit’s chorus as she stands guard at the bathroom. And no, Anna could not c’est la vie to the idea of winning concert tickets for this Irish girl group.
Episode 3: Libana, “The Earth, The Air, The Fire, The Water” (1985)

Anna does some easy listening to this all-female band on her Disc-man in hopes of finding her zen while her parents continue to fight. For Maya, this song is a tribal chant for her epic masturbatory journey.
Episode 4: Pierluigi Ferrantini, Pierfrancesco Bazzoffi, Alessandro Sgreccia, Giancarlo Cornetta, and Daniele Rossi, “Carry On” (2012)

These guys are back, playing on Sam’s headphones as he tries to help her find the beat on her drum solo.
Episode 4: “Ave Maria”

For their school’s “Night Of Amazing Music,” Anna gets the two bar solo on Schubert’s oft-covered opus “Ava Maria,” but all she can focus on are her parents arguing in the audience.
Episode 5: Groove Theory, “Tell Me” (1995)

The R&B duo is the perfect soundtrack for Maya’s imagination running wild about her new thong, which she very much pilfered from her classmate Heather. Don’t worry, though, she washed it first.
Episode 5: Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth, “Straighten It Out” (1992)

After Maya put on that stolen thong, this song is to help her do her little turn on the catwalk that is the hallway by her locker.
Episode 6: Spice Girls, “Say You’ll Be There” (1996)

For an episode called “Posh,” the girls are part of a school project that includes them filming a video about osteoporosis dressed as the girl band. While bringing awareness to weak bones is important, the girls learning about racism after Maya’s chosen to play Scary Spice because she’s “tan” is so much more so.
Episode 7: Noah Lifschey, “Turns Me On Again” (2002)

Those pop-punk sounds on Anna’s mixtape from her boyfriend Brendan (oOoO her BOYFRIEND!) are totally not Maya’s jam. But like, can you believe he made her a mixtape? Like, wow.
Episode 7: 98 Degrees, “Don’t Stop The Love” (1997)

This slow jam off Brendan’s mixtape really gets Maya and Anna’s teenage hearts racing. Turns out, Nick Lachey will continue to have that effect on a lot of people.
Episode 7: Mickey & Sylvia, “Love Is Strange” (1965)

It sure is, especially when you’re a 13-year-old girl at the bowling alley looking to meet the guy she’s been talking to in an AOL chatroom. This Dirty Dancing soundtrack classic feels about right as the camera pans from old guy to older guy who probably all wished they were Patrick Swayze at some point in their lifetime and you will hope definitely isn’t the guy she’s meeting up with.
Episode 8: George S. Clinton, “Gator Tango” (1998)

It’s only fitting that an episode called “Wild Things,” that focuses on the first time Anna and Maya see the 1998 movie Wild Things would include an instrumental featured on the Wild Things soundtrack. Luckily, they’re not dancing with any gators, just trying to get through soccer practice.
Episode 8: George S. Clinton, “After Tonight” (1998)

Yes, this is another choice instrumental cut from the Wild Things soundtrack that plays during the famous three-way scene. Here, it helps score Anna’s first kiss, which isn’t as uncomfortable as watching Kevin Bacon filming Denise Richards and Neve Campbell’s make-out session, but it’s close.
Episode 8: George S. Clinton, “End Credits” (1998)

The saxophone-laden end credit song from Wild Things fittingly plays over the credits of this episode, complete with some horrifying footage of the Maya, Anna, and their friends experiencing the movie that is Wild Things.
Episode 9: The Cranberries, “Dreams” (1993)

The dreams of teens include week-long sleepovers with their BFF and in this episode, Maya and Anna get a chance to finally fulfill this one with a little help from The Cranberries, which is the perfect soundtrack for playing leapfrog, choreographing dance routines, and running in the house when you know you really shouldn’t.
Episode 10: Nelly, “E.I.” (2000)

Like so many teens in the early aughts, Maya and Anna’s first dance playlist included something off of Nelly’s Country Grammar. But, instead of “Hot in Herre,” which was perhaps too risque, they opted for a song where the title is an abbreviation for “eat it.” Yes, that is a real country grammar lesson.
Episode 10: Naughty By Nature, “Jamboree” (1999)

Apparently, the DJ at this school dance is a hip-hop head who wants these teens to be down with more than “O.P.P.” when it comes to Naughty By Nature’s discography.
Episode 10: K-Ci & JoJo, “All My Life” (1999)

Maya and Sam share their first slow dance to this R&B classic. And despite them possibly thinking they’re just pals, it’s clear there’s something more here.
Episode 10: Des’ree, “You Gotta Be” (1994)

Through their tears, Maya and Anna find each other across the dance floor and decide to be bold and finally perform their choreographed number to this empowering anthem that seriously, still is a bop all these years later. Not to mention, this dance routine is on par with Romy and Michele’s high school reunion dance to Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time.” It’s. That. Good.
Episode 10: Big Pun ft. Fat Joe, “Still Not A Player” (1997)

These two are better when they’re together, especially when they’re getting down on the dance floor. Seriously, raging hormones can’t keep these girls down, but it will keep them grinding as middle schoolers are unfortunately wont to do.
