To help understand the issue, we spoke with the expert: licensed dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, MD, FAAD, better known as Dr. Loretta , a clinician and brand founder who has been studying the relationship between environmental aggressors and the skin for more than 40 years. She says that, in addition to the obvious threats to our health, air pollution can cause a slew of skin issues, from age spots and wrinkles to acne breakouts. Ahead, she educates us on the best practices for how to deal with it — because in a time where everything feels volatile, your preventative skin-care routine is one thing you can control.