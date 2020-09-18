Why Is Shopping For Plus-Size Vintage Clothing So Hard?

"Until plus-size people are treated with the same consideration as straight-size people, this cycle will repeat: There will continue to be a lack of plus-size vintage items in traditional vintage stores.”
View this post on Instagram
Cheers to all bio mothers, matriarchs of your chosen family, and mothers of movements. 🌸 Stayed up too late finishing this dress, and now I want to make 2 more. As a plus size babe, I’ve been trying to make more vintage inspo pieces that I have a hard time sourcing in my size. I dream about day dresses so why not make them. I used a cheap quilted cotton on this one to make sure the pattern would fit me, and now that I know I’m good, I’m gunna try and source some legit VTG fabric to make a couple! Fabric: @joann_stores Pattern: Vogue #v8789 #memademay2020 #voguepatterns #plussizevintage #fatfashion #fatseamstress #1950s #vintageinspo #memademay2020plus