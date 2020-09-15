When To Get Your Flu Shot In 2020 — Timing Matters

We'd be happy to say it a million times: Get your flu shot between now and late October. If you miss that window, get it anyway. And after you get it, keep doing all the things you've been doing to stay safe from COVID-19: social distancing, wearing a mask, washing your hands. “The more people that get vaccinated, the more we help protect more vulnerable people like babies who can’t get the flu shot and seniors who are more likely to become very ill with the flu,” Dr. Favini says. “Your shot can save the life of someone you know.”