Katie Morton’s “Traumatic Experience” Shows How Far Bachelor Producers Are Willing To Go

More importantly, they had asked for her ring and didn't know that they had also planned to keep it during the broadcast. It was completely staged. "I asked for it, and they said no. They brought it out during a time when they felt it was necessary," she continued. "Whenever I get really stressed I'll also randomly cry. So Chris Harrison said, 'I see you're not wearing your ring,' And that was a breath of like, If I could only f-ing say it... I didn't know how to say that this wasn't my choice."