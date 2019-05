Why You Should Really Remember Katie Morton From Colton's Bachelor Season

It seems like Colton’s season of The Bachelor just ended last week, but somehow it is already time Hannah Brown to make her debut as the leading lady on The Bachelorette. With 30 guys vying for her attention, it will be difficult for Hannah to determine who is there for the right reasons, so she has enlisted the help of her two closest friends from Colton’s season, Demi Burnett and Katie Morton, to act as Hannah's “angels” and be her eyes and ears in the mansion during the chaotic night one arrivals.