These Were The 29 Best Buys Of August — According To YOU

For those who've yet to partake in this monthly shopping event, the rules are simple: after anonymously tracking all of the juicy purchase data from top-performing stories (including big sale roundups, coverage of the newest product drops, and passionate first-person trend pieces), we filter the product results and distill it down to the 29 bestsellers. The resulting list gives us a glimpse into the big and little buys that in one way or another shaped this end-of-summer month — whether it was a pair of near-viral status faux-leather leggings, a do-it-all piece of pink cookware that made its sold-out comeback, or a four-pack of $7 silicone face scrubbers that sensitive-skin-prone readers swear by.