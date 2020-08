The Bachelor Shares Cryptic Tweet Amid Show Rumors

Bachelor Nation has been in a state of chaos for months since the news that Clare would be the next Bachelorette ; Her season has been postponed, rescheduled, moved to a resort, and even cut short before production even wrapped. Right when we were getting exciting about her prospects, Tayshia was flown in to replace her, joined by a number of other Bachelor alums at the La Quinta resort where the show is currently being filmed. Is it Bachelor in Paradise ? Insider and resident spoiler Reality Steve says absolutely not, but he could be wrong — why else would all of the familiar faces, some of whom are married and off the market, be on the set? Does no one else smell a Bachelor Pad revival?!