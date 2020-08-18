Because the convention is entirely virtual this year, delegates have to cast their ballots remotely. Under normal circumstances, the delegates record their votes at their state’s delegation breakfast on the morning of the roll call vote, which typically takes place on the Tuesday night of convention week. Delegates show up to their breakfast and record their vote on a tally sheet. Later that day, once the convention is gaveled in, the roll call vote takes place. This is that exciting scene on TV when you would see a representative from each state read out the number of votes their state will cast for the presidential candidates. It is all orchestrated, and we always know who is going to win the most votes, but this is the symbolic moment when the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee is officially nominated.