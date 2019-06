All The Times Doug Emhoff Was Kamala Harris' Ultimate Instagram Husband

On the campaign trail, Emhoff tries to keep the couple's spark alive even when things get hectic (and they always do). "I’m doing everything I can to help Kamala with the campaign, whether on Twitter, attending events, or rallying the team behind the scenes, all while keeping up with my full-time day gig as a lawyer, all while keeping our relationship and family first," Emhoff previously told Refinery29 . "Date night definitely looks a little different these days, but we are still trying to maintain our 'coupledom' by enjoying whatever time we have together, even if it’s on the trail, and always with a sense of humor."