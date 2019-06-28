All The Times Doug Emhoff Was Kamala Harris' Ultimate Instagram Husband

Sen. Kamala Harris was the clear winner of the second presidential primary debate on Thursday night. The California Democrat spoke clearly about her platform, launched into some zingers, and engaged in a powerful exchange with former Vice President Joe Biden over his record on racial issues.
We're going to go ahead and speculate that one of the reasons for her success — along with her background as a seasoned prosecutor, her diverse campaign team, and intense pre-debate practice — was the Power of Love™. We are, of course, referring to the support of her husband Douglas Emhoff, who frankly puts most other "Instagram husbands" to shame.
Ahead of the debate, the self-described "hubby/stan" (really, that's his Twitter bio), posted a picture of the couple looking at each other lovingly. The caption read, "Dear @KamalaHarris: I love you, I believe in you, and I’m so proud of you. The whole country is going to see what I get to see every day. You are amazing."
Dear @KamalaHarris: I love you, I believe in you, and I’m so proud of you. The whole country is going to see what I get to see everyday. You are amazing. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/WsgWZFYCN1— Douglas Emhoff (@douglasemhoff) June 28, 2019
Emhoff's social media is dedicated to boosting his wife's profile. Here he is taking a selfie in front of a TV playing Harris being interviewed by CNN's Jake Tapper.
Selfies are kind of the couple's thing.
Here they are embracing on their anniversary last August.
After the debate, in an effort to raise campaign funds, Emhoff addressed the "#KHive" — a.k.a. Harris' biggest supporters — with some of the strongest Dad energy we've seen. (Dads are the only ones who dorkily point out that green rooms are not, in fact, green. We don't make the rules!)
What an amazing night #KHive! Could feel your energy and support throughout. Had a quick nap and we are back at it. And #KHive, apart from helping us raise some cash for @KamalaHarris let’s all wish our great Capn Happy Birthday!🎉🎂🎈🎁 https://t.co/4xo1miw5zi— Douglas Emhoff (@douglasemhoff) June 28, 2019
Emhoff also made news recently after wrestling away the mic from a protestor who took it from Harris as she was speaking at a forum in San Francisco. He later tweeted: "Thx for all the kind notes. We are good. I love @KamalaHarris and would do anything for her."
"I would do anything for her." My dude!
Thx for all the kind notes. We are good. I love @KamalaHarris and would do anything for her. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/2uGIJUTLCf— Douglas Emhoff (@douglasemhoff) June 2, 2019
He'll also do anything to help amplify her voice.
And he's prouder-than-proud to wear the campaign gear.
Emhoff, an L.A.-based entertainment lawyer, met Harris on a blind date set up by one of her closest friends. After nearly a year of dating, they got engaged in March 2014. They married a few months later in a courthouse. Emhoff also has two children, Cole and Ella, who have taken to calling Harris "Momala."
On the campaign trail, Emhoff tries to keep the couple's spark alive even when things get hectic (and they always do). "I’m doing everything I can to help Kamala with the campaign, whether on Twitter, attending events, or rallying the team behind the scenes, all while keeping up with my full-time day gig as a lawyer, all while keeping our relationship and family first," Emhoff previously told Refinery29. "Date night definitely looks a little different these days, but we are still trying to maintain our 'coupledom' by enjoying whatever time we have together, even if it’s on the trail, and always with a sense of humor."
