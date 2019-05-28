Maggie Rogers Didn't Intend To Become Famous— Really.

Have you ever dreamed about becoming famous overnight? It’s a pretty standard fantasy, but it wasn’t something Maggie Rogers had ever really thought about — until it happened to her. She was a senior at NYU’s Clive Davis Institute in 2016 when she signed up for a class. But it wasn’t just any class. It was one with musical polymath Pharrell Williams as a visiting lecturer. During a critique on the final day of the seminar, she played for him “Alaska,” the first song she’d written after a two-year period of writers’ block. Perhaps you’re one of 3.2 million people who watched Pharrell’s speechless, tearful reaction to the song on YouTube — but by the time Rogers graduated a few months later , she was the subject of an intense bidding war between several major record labels. Since then, she’s played Coachella, appeared on SNL, attended the Met Gala, and dropped her major label debut, Heard It In A Past Life. And yes, she’s aware that the whole thing is A Star Is Born-esque. And yet: “Who the fuck wants to be famous?!” she exclaims in a manner so candid you’d think we were old friends.