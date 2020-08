I Couldn’t Find Products For Menopausal Skin — So I Created My Own

I am righting what I perceive to be a wrong. As a veteran and C-Suite executive from the beauty industry, it was my first hot flash that really threw me for a loop. I realized that changes were coming, but I wasn’t ready for them. In speaking with my girlfriends, we all agreed that we had no idea what was ahead of us. Why was no one talking about menopause and preparing us for this life stage? Why was there so much shame associated with aging and going through menopause? It was as though beauty stopped being relevant at a certain age, and this was just not OK with me. Anti-aging is a word of the past and I’m here to convince women that beauty gets better with age. The taboo surrounding menopause will be eliminated if I have anything to say about it.