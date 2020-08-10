It's never easy to have your show cancelled, especially when it's well-received by audiences and critics, and especially especially if it's one of the few shows starring a woman of color.
So when Hulu recently announced that her show High Fidelity would not be renewed for a second season, Zoë Kravitz had a few choice words for the streaming service.
Following Hulu's announcement, many expressed their dismay at the news, including many who commented under Kravitz's Instagram memorializing the show and thanking those who both worked on it and loved watching it (✌🏽 #breakupssuck, she added to the heartfelt caption). Reese Witherspoon, Halle Berry, and Lena Waithe all expressed their dismay at the show's cancellation. "I will miss you alllllllllllll so much," actress Tessa Thompson wrote.
To this comment, Kravitz replied, "It’s cool. Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait."
High Fidelity was based on the novel by Nick Hornby and subsequent 2000 film adaptation, the lead of which was played by John Cusack (Kravitz in the series), and scored a favorable 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. Recently, fans have seen some success in petitioning for other production companies to pick up beloved shows starring actors of color that have been dropped, like Netflix's Tuca & Bertie, now at Cartoon Network's Adult Swim, and Netflix's One Day At A Time, now at Pop TV.
Whether Kravitz's sub-tweet (sub-instagram comment?) is the rallying cry that ignites the next movement remains to be seen.