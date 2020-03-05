Devs has got fans of Alex Garland's particular brand of weird (Ex Machina, Annihilation, Never Let Me Go, and Sunshine) all kinds of excited. The filmmaker's sleepy science fiction is now on Hulu (via FX, it's a whole thing), and the Devs cast gives fans even more reasons to be pumped. Get ready to be soothed by aesthetics and just a little bit freaked by these performers.
Devs is about the secret development department at a tech company called Amaya. When a man is transferred to Devs and is summarily reported missing, his girlfriend Lily (Sonoya Mizuno) sets out to solve the mystery of his disappearance. Actually, let's go ahead and spoil it: he dies. The press materials aren't even hiding that spoiler. Maybe there's a twist coming and he's not really dead, but for all intents and purposes let's assume that this is about solving a murder.
To tell this story, the diverse cast of Devs is comprised of the employees at Amaya, the spooky weirdos working behind closed doors, a politician who comes calling, and the various people in Lily's life that she enlists in this quest to find out what happened to her boyfriend.