This One True Timeline concept is supported by Five’s time travel throughout season 1 and at the very beginning of season 2. In season 1, Five blips forward in time, to the day after the apocalypse, where he finds his brothers and sisters dead in the rubble of their family home. Later, he blips back and though he’s in the wrong body (he’s actually in his 60s, despite appearing to be a pre-teen), we assume he’s jumped back along the same timeline, to meet his family just days before the apocalypse that he has seen with his own eyes. Throughout season 1, we have no reason to suspect that there are any multiverses or branch realities going on, because we’ve watched Five bounce from one time period to another, like a bug on a string. One timeline… right?

