Yes, Hazel has a briefcase, which means he could have traveled himself and his plus one to anywhere in time, but not if they were incinerated — as they were at the end of season 1. To follow that logic through, we can acknowledge that the Academy fam time traveling to the ‘60s changed the future so Hazel was never burnt to a crisp, but it also changed the timing of the apocalypse to happen much earlier in 1963. That would wholeheartedly change everything about 2019, not just the removal of Vanya’s destruction . Are we to believe that Hazel was still somehow born after said nuclear holocaust, met the same woman somehow, and then lived out their days with a briefcase stolen from the Commission, which he was somehow recruited to despite the changes in reality, and then spent his dying days to come back to the 1960s to stop it all from happening again? That’s a hell of a lot of coincidences (and that’s before you even begin asking questions about what it’s like to live in a nuclear wasteland in 2019). And sure, you could assume that the Commission had something to do with Hazel finding his way back to a lot of the same conclusions, but there’s a lot that doesn’t quite fit perfectly here.