With a cast as stacked as The Umbrella Academy’s , it can be hard to pick a favorite character from the first season. With household names like Mary J. Blige and Ellen Page, to niche fandom favorites like Robert Sheehan and Tom Hopper, to relative newcomers who blew us all away like David Castañeda and Emmy Raver-Lampman, there is truly an embarrassment of riches when it comes to talent on this Netflix series. But fans can’t get enough of The Umbrella Academy’s young Number 5 aka Aidan Gallagher , the 15-year-old sensation who brought so much wry wit and wise vibes to his role, making his character truly seem like he was an old man trapped in a kid’s body. In anyone else’s hands, this is a character that could have been annoying or unbelievable, but Gallagher managed to make Number Five hilarious and heart wrenching, terrifying and empathetic, all at the same time. He makes you feel awful about how this kid was robbed of his childhood, forced to spend decades alone in the apocalyptic future with nothing but a mannequin to talk to and no real name other than “Number Five” — because yes, the tragic character really doesn’t have a real name, unlike the rest of his Umbrella Academy siblings.