Klaus is just one of the seven ( and later, six ) surviving children all born on the same day around the world, and these kids just happen to have superpowers. While his brothers and sisters have strength, agility, and teleportation abilities, Klaus has the power to talk to the dead. It’s important to know that Klaus does not like this power. He hates it. He does not want to talk to ghosts, because that freaks him out. His father, the late Sir Reginald Hargreeves , tries to help him overcome this fear by locking him in a mausoleum — this backfires. Klaus is left all alone with these spirits, and it completely messes him up for the rest of his life. As an adult, he starts to turn to drugs and alcohol because that seems to be the only time he isn’t bombarded by spirits. But they still come.