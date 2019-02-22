While all of these things match up with the story in the comics, going into (the hopeful) Season 2 of the show, things are going to be different. In order to stop Vanya from destroying the world in the comics, Five shoots her in the head — the series swaps Five out for Allison, who doesn’t shoot her in the head. Rather, Allison fires the gun next to Vanya’s ear, disrupting her concentration... which leads to her accidentally blasting the moon with her powers. The gunshot to the head in the comics leaves Vanya unable to walk and without her memory. The later issues of The Umbrella Academy comics have the family caring for her (even though she can’t remember who they are) and Vanya stuck a wheelchair. On the show, it’s unclear what kind of mental and physical state she’s in at the end of the season, because, well, she’s unconscious.