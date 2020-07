Huda Beauty’s New Launch Will Make Your Skin Glow

Get ready to get your glow on: Huda Beauty is turning up the wattage with its newest luminous launches — and we've got the exclusive scoop right here. It was just last year when the beauty brand released its N.Y.M.P.H. body highlighters , and now that same liquid radiance is being captured in one seriously covetable compact. Meet the N.Y.M.P.H. All-Over Body Highlighter Powder.