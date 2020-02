The 13 Best Beauty Products Hitting Sephora This Month

But look closely among the New At Sephora section, and you'll actually find several hidden gems that just quietly hit the retailer. Among the launches we're eyeing, there's an Instagram-approved cleanser from Summer Fridays, a budget-friendly serum from The Ordinary , and a crystal-infused nail polish duo to maintain clear energy through the decade's first Mercury retrograde . We rounded up the 14 best new Sephora launches, ahead.