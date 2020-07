Girlfriend Collective’s Limited-Edition Drop Is A Neon Dream

Last we checked, there were roughly 314,159 options in the world of leggings — but, between us, when our friends ask which workout bottoms to buy, there’s one label we’ll always suggest: Girlfriend Collective . The brand's recycled-plastic “RPET” fabric and sustainable manufacturing practices keep us coming back for more. So whenever GC announces one of its limited-edition drops , we (along with legions of other fans) make a mad dash to the site in the hopes of scoring the rare new colorway. These sought-after capsule collections are rarely re-stocked, in order to avoid the waste that comes along with overproduction, meaning they tend to sell out with the speed and intensity of a HIIT workout. Get ready to run, because Girlfriend's latest installment is here — and it's a neon dream.