Girlfriend Collective’s Limited-Edition Drop Is A Neon Dream

Last we checked, there were roughly 314,159 options in the world of leggings — but, between us, when our friends ask which workout bottoms to buy, there’s one label we’ll always suggest: Girlfriend Collective. The brand's recycled-plastic “RPET” fabric and sustainable manufacturing practices keep us coming back for more. So whenever GC announces one of its limited-edition drops, we (along with legions of other fans) make a mad dash to the site in the hopes of scoring the rare new colorway. These sought-after capsule collections are rarely re-stocked, in order to avoid the waste that comes along with overproduction, meaning they tend to sell out with the speed and intensity of a HIIT workout. Get ready to run, because Girlfriend's latest installment is here — and it's a neon dream.
Advertisement
The Expressionists Collection is color-drenched with a fluo-focused palette of acid greens, electric lipstick pinks, and clear-sky blues. In addition to the standby workout staples we’ve come to love (from leggings to sports bras), we’ve also got our eyes on some more out-of-the-box athleisure silhouettes: like the one-shoulder Bianca Bra, gym-to-club Freddie Crop top, and drawstring-equipped bike shorts. The new line falls within Girlfriend’s accessible price range of everything clocking in under $80 and, as per usual, all styles are crafted with the brand’s super-sustainable fiber — which is made from recycled plastic bottles.
If you’re looking to cop a piece or two, then hop to it because inventory levels are already starting to dwindle.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.