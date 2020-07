This Sold-Out Vibrator Is Back (But Not For Long)

For those who need a refresher: Dame is the female-founded and Brooklyn-based sex-tech brand that’s shaken up the sexual wellness space with its beautifully-designed , unique vibrators. After being unveiled earlier this year, the Arc promptly sold out within 72 hours of launch. Featuring a subtly curved handle (for ergonomic comfort), chiseled tip (that hits all the right spots), and sleek dresser-worthy design (featured in two pastel colorways), Dames' take on the G-spot vibrator was instant sell-out material. Oh, and did we mention it has the strongest motor in the Dame lineup? Buckle up.