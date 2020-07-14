Dario Calmese Just Made Vanity Fair History With Viola Davis Cover

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to my protest. . . . Thank you @violadavis for being my co-conspirator. Thank you @vanityfair @kirapollack @_tara_johnson @michaeljkramer @radhikajones and art director @natmatsky for this opportunity & for believing in my vision. Thank you to every black woman who’s felt invisible despite being on the front line of every fight. We see you. You are loved, you are powerful, and you are beautiful. This is for you. . . Hair @jamikawilson MUA @autumnmoultriebeauty Set: @lizzielang . #violadavis #vanityfair #blacklivesmatter