Dario Calmese Just Made Vanity Fair History With Viola Davis Cover

Later in the story, a perfectly lit shot of the actress in a black Armani Privé velvet gown and gold baubles makes an appearance. This follows the Vogue (also owned by Condé Nast) August cover shoot featuring Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. Shot by longtime Vogue photographer Annie Leibovitz, the photos were criticised by many on social media for not being lit in a way that compliments Black skin tones. Morgan McCarthy, the National Picture Editor at The New York Times tweeted : “I adore Simone Biles and am thrilled she’s on this cover... but I hate these photos. I hate the toning, I hate how predictable they are, I hate the social crop here (wtf?) and I super hate that Vogue couldn’t be bothered to hire a Black photographer.” Vogue, founded in 1892, has only hired one Black photographer to shoot its cover, and that only happened after Beyoncé pushed for him. The photographer in question, Tyler Mitchell , is now one of fashion’s most sought after photographers.