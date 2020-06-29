Kim Kardashian Just Dyed Her Hair Red — & She Looks So Different

While every other celeb seems to be going bleach blonde in quarantine, Kim Kardashian West is switching course and embracing a totally unexpected shade: fire-engine red. Today, the Skims founder posted a string of selfies to her Instagram Story sharing her vibrant hair-color transformation styled in a loose updo.
"You guys, I dyed my hair red," she told her Instagram followers on her most recent Story. "Do you love it?" While the new color could simply be the result of a well-placed wig, and Kardashian West is just messing with us, the shade does look flattering on the KUWTK star.
It should be noted that Kim has been using a filter on her recent posts — which adds freckles across her nose and turns her eyes gray — but it doesn't digitally change the color of her hair. Based on the multiple angles she gave and the close-up shots of her roots, this color change just might be the real deal.
Of course, we're not completely ruling out the wig option — Kardashian West is known for pulling pranks — but only time will tell. What's we do know is that Kardashian West is a media genius, and with today's news of the star selling a 20% stake of KKW Beauty to Coty for $200 million, flashing strands of red are another way to create buzz around her billion-dollar beauty valuation.
