Amidst the pandemic, the 2020 BET Awards took place on Sunday night with virtual performances and acceptance speeches. For its 20th anniversary, the award ceremony, hosted by Amanda Seales, set the bar at an all-time high for award shows to come, with a powerful speech by Beyoncé, who was awarded the 2020 Humanitarian Award by none other than former (and present in our hearts) First Lady Michelle Obama and an emotional performance by Alicia Keys