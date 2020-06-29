Amidst the pandemic, the 2020 BET Awards took place on Sunday night with virtual performances and acceptance speeches. For its 20th anniversary, the award ceremony, hosted by Amanda Seales, set the bar at an all-time high for award shows to come, with a powerful speech by Beyoncé, who was awarded the 2020 Humanitarian Award by none other than former (and present in our hearts) First Lady Michelle Obama and an emotional performance by Alicia Keys.
There were also a number of fashion moments that stood out, from Queen Bey's stunning ensembles in the trailer for her new Disney+ virtual album, Black Is King, to Megan Thee Stallion’s velvet co-ord and Lizzo’s Old Hollywood-esque gown (her second look of the night!), which the artists wore to accept their BET Awards for Best Female Hip Hop Artist and Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, respectively, virtually.
Ahead, we rounded up a list of our favorite style moments from the 2020 BET Awards.