Seeing my hometown do their part and get tested today brought me so much joy. 🙏🏾 H-Town, I love y’all. ❤️ . Special thanks to ....my mother @mstinalawson for this incredible vision. To Mrs. Kim Gagne & team. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee & staff. UMMC, Mathew 25 Ministries, Procter & Gamble, TWC Logistics Core, H-E-B, HPD, HISD, Kappa Alpha Psi, A-Rocket Moving & Storage, Frenchy’s Chicken, MAJIC 102.1, KTSU 90.9, 97.9 The Box - DJ Kiotti and Paul Wall. . More testing tomorrow at Forest Brook Middle School in Houston. 10AM - 5PM . Click the link in my bio to learn more about BeyGOOD.