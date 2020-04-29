Beyoncé’s Birthday Message To Lizzo Was Too Much For Her To Handle

Lizzo rang in her 32nd birthday yesterday, and the celebration was made even more special thanks to Beyoncé.
A visit to Beyoncé’s official website made the singer, who is a longtime card-carrying member of the Beyhive, break down in tears. Displayed front and center on the homepage was an adorable photo of Lizzo — don’t even ask where Beyoncé got the throwback from because she’s not telling — complete with a brief but meaningful birthday shoutout.
For any fan, the message would be incredible, but Lizzo had a particularly emotional reaction to the acknowledgement not only because she’s a stan — Beyoncé is a big part of the reason she is where she is today.
“I don’t know how to ACT,” Lizzo captioned a screenshot from Bey’s site. “She is my inspiration to be a singer after seeing destiny’s child perform in the 5th grade... I LOVE YOU BEY! Thank You! Let me go drink some damn water.”
“She knows it’s my birthday,” Lizzo echoed her disbelief on her Instagram story, blinking back tears. “She knows...she knows I exist. Thank you, Beyoncé.”
To be fair, it would be very difficult for Beyoncé to be unaware of Lizzo’s existence. 2019 was a meteoric year for the 32-year-old’s career; she dominated the music charts and even walked away with many of the year’s biggest music awards. Besides, there's that H-Town pride that will forever bind Beyoncé to fellow Houstonians like Lizzo, Megan thee Stallion, and Normani. Houston girls always stick together.
Even in quarantine, Lizzo celebrated her birthday in a way that would've made Beyoncé proud: twerking. She shared a compilation video of her best moves with her eight million Instagram followers, cheekily "captioning the post "UR WELCOME."
