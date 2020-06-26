Beyoncé Is Getting A Huge Honor At The 2020 BET Awards

Ineye Komonibo
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is generally known for being your favourite celebrity's favourite celebrity, but she isn't just a talented singer or the object of the Beyhive's affections. She's also a passionate humanitarian who has been using her huge platform to bring attention to pressing global issues, and at this year's BET Awards, Beyoncé's philanthropy will take centre stage.
Days ago, it was announced that Beyoncé would be the recipient of the 2020 BET Humanitarian Award, and the choice makes perfect sense given her track record of giving back to the community. The superstar has been working with charities since she first debuted with Destiny's Child in 1997, teaming up with anti-hunger organisations like Feeding America, The Houston Food Bank and The Global Food Banking Network over the years.
Beyoncé and Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland also teamed up to form the Survivor Foundation, aimed at supporting the families displaced by Hurricane Katrina, and she founded Chime for Change with Salma Hayek in partnership with Gucci in 2013.
Years later, Beyoncé went on to establish her own charity, BeyGOOD. The organisation has raised and donated millions since its founding; among other things, its funds have provided university scholarships, clean water for communities abroad, and coronavirus testing and relief. She also uses BeyGOOD to bring attention to the causes most important to her — the foundation constantly highlights the work of Black creatives across industries as well as the injustices that the Black community faces daily.
Just last week, Beyoncé took to the official site to ask fans to sign a petition calling for the arrests of Breonna Taylor's killers, following up the request with an open letter to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asking him to take the case more seriously.
And on Juneteenth, her surprise single "Black Parade" celebrated the Black holiday, accompanied by an extensive list of Black brands and business for fans to funnel their money into in order to build the community.
"'Black Parade' benefits BeyGOOD's Black Business Impact Fund," she wrote on her website. "Administered by the National Urban League to support Black-owned small businesses in need."
With all of these philanthropic achievements under her belt, BET had no choice but to finally acknowledge Beyoncé's good work for the national and international community with this year's Humanitarian Award. Her expansive discography will also be getting recognised at the awards show; she's up for three awards, including Album of the Year (for Homecoming: The Live Album), Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, and the BET HER Award.
Whether she sweeps these categories or not — they're stacked with stars like Megan thee Stallion, Lizzo, Summer Walker, and H.E.R. — we're the real winners simply because we get to see Beyoncé take the stage again. Miss you, girl.
Tune in for Bey's big moment at the 2020 BET Awards on Sunday 28th June.
