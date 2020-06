Everything Coming To Netflix In July

Though it truly may not feel like it due to a certain global pandemic that shall not be named, we are officially in the throes of summer! That usually means beach vacations, barbecues, and rooftop parties that last all day and go all night. But under the current circumstances, most of us are just trying to live our best lives indoors — throwing Zoom happy hours with our friends, baking far too many loaves banana bread, and still getting these summer ‘fits off in the house. It's not the usual summer turn up, but it will have to do for now.