Zac Efron Opens Up About His Reported Near-Death Experience

As the new year approaches, Zac Efron has a lot to be thankful for, namely his health. The 32-year-old is counting his blessings after allegedly narrowly avoiding death during an outdoor expedition in Papa New Guinea.
Efron traveled to the country earlier this month to film a survival series. Executive produced by the actor, Killing Zac Efron (what a name) is a reality series documenting Efron’s three-week stay in the jungle of Papa New Guinea. Equipped only with basic survival gear and a guide to help him navigate the wild, audiences will watch as Efron attempts to become a bonafide survivalist.
As if the stakes of the show weren’t already sky high — could you imagine spending 21 days in the jungle? — Efron fell seriously ill during shooting. Further medical examinations discovered that the 17 Again star had contracted a bacterial infection, and doctors reportedly suspected that it was typhoid. The actor was subsequently flown to a hospital in Australia for medical attention.
Fortunately, the treatment that Efron received was effective, and he is already in better spirits. He took to Instagram to provide some important updates on his health as well as give a first look at his experience in Papa New Guinea.
"Very thankful to everyone who has reached out," Efron shared on the platform. "I did get sick in Papa New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G." The post included an adorable picture of the High School Musical star grinning with a group of kids.
Efron's trip to Papa New Guinea wasn't his first foray into the world of survivalism; the actor has been a longtime outdoorsman. Along with videos of him working out with NFL players and rumored girlfriend Alexandra Daddario, his YouTube channel features an exciting nature series titled "Off the Grid." In the videos, Efron takes on the extreme heat of the Arizona desert and even tears his ACL while skiing the slopes of Utah.
His obvious love for nature is what spurred him to executive produce and star in his own outdoor series. "I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level,” Efron told Variety of the show. “I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits!”
You'll get to see more of Efron's risky outdoor excursion when Killing Zac Efron airs on Quibi in April 2020.
