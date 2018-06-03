Zac Efron Isn’t Dating Alexandra Daddario, But Her Dog Is Another Story

Alexandra Daddario denied dating Baywatch co-star Zac Efron again on Friday, telling People at a Kleenex Wet Wipes launch party, “We’re very good friends. Zac and I’ve worked together, and we’re very good friends.” If party organizers were hoping the actress would spill the tea on Efron so they could efficiently clean up the spill using Kleenex Wet Wipes’ patent tea absorbing technology, they were out of luck.
Daddario hasn’t strayed from the statement she gave to E! in May: “We work together closely; he's my love interest in the film. I understand why people would go crazy over something like that, but Zac and I are very good friends." It’s a novel concept, men and women being friends, because, genitals. One that seems particularly hard to believe if two people are attractive and famous, because, famous genitals. Despite Daddario’s insistence, the rumor mills keep churning.
On April 4, Efron ignited rumors by commenting on an Instagram picture of Daddario hanging out in a ballgown with her dog: “Two hot bitches.” Since then, Efron has liked five of Daddario’s Instagram posts
total stalkers Elle reports, three of which are of her dog. People also reports that the pair were “spotted” shopping at pet stores together, and in a total Casanova move, Efron loaded the purchases into the SUV! I’m no professional doggy detective (if I was my agency would be called In Cold Bloodhound), but I do have a nose for sniffing out the truth. If anything, the evidence seems to point to a connection between Efron and Daddario’s dog. Hot bitches, indeed.
It’s been a season of romance rumors, and this bitter singleton could use a break. Let a man and a dog live in peace; leave ladies to get stuff done and promote their work in peace. Maybe one day Daddario will be able to promote a film without reporters asking whether she’s dating any of her 7.7 million Instagram followers. Until then, they’ll always have
Paris Pyrenees.
