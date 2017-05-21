Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario have been stirring up dating rumors on the press tour for their Baywatch remake, hitting theaters on Friday. Between the obvious onscreen chemistry, flirty Instagrams (see below), and coy responses to reporters' questions, the pair have got everybody wondering if they've taken their movie romance off set with them. So it's no surprise that Daddario fielded a question about the rumor at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.
E! News' Jason Kennedy asked the 31-year-old actress, who plays lifeguard Summer Quinn in the upcoming reboot, about the buzz on the red carpet before the awards ceremony. He even read out a hilariously enthusiastic comment on one of those aforementioned flirty Instagrams from a fan who is hardcore shipping the stars. But Daddario denied being anything more than BFFs with Efron. "We work together closely, we play love interests in the film, so I understand why people would go crazy," she told Kennedy. "But Zac and I are very good friends." Addressing the Instagram commenter's suggestion that she and Efron, who plays Matt Brody, would have beautiful babies together, Daddario joked, "We would have very blue-eyed children, wouldn’t we?"
Last week, Efron similarly denied the story as well in an interview with Australia's Daily Telegraph. “As far as I know, she hasn’t said yes," he joked. Daddario acknowledged that the gossip "makes sense because we are love interests in the movie." She added, "But this is a lot for me to handle," laughing and gesturing at Efron. Indeed, it would be for anyone.
