E! News' Jason Kennedy asked the 31-year-old actress, who plays lifeguard Summer Quinn in the upcoming reboot, about the buzz on the red carpet before the awards ceremony. He even read out a hilariously enthusiastic comment on one of those aforementioned flirty Instagrams from a fan who is hardcore shipping the stars. But Daddario denied being anything more than BFFs with Efron. "We work together closely, we play love interests in the film, so I understand why people would go crazy," she told Kennedy. "But Zac and I are very good friends." Addressing the Instagram commenter's suggestion that she and Efron, who plays Matt Brody, would have beautiful babies together, Daddario joked, "We would have very blue-eyed children, wouldn’t we?"