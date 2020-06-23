The Joy & Rage of Being Black In Fandom Right Now

But even as some bands donated, others DMed Aniya with excuses for why they couldn’t publicly show support for Black Lives Matter. She scoffs at this. “The bar for what I am asking them to do is on the floor. And it's still like pulling teeth,” she says. “So don't come to me to explain why you can't do the bare minimum. I mean, after all, punk music is all about standing up for what you believe in and for what you know is right. I said to one band member that ‘14-year-old me deserves to know that she has the same amount of support as 24-year-old me’ and she told me that’s really sticking with her. The reason that bands need to speak out isn't just for their fans that already exist, but for young Black fans to know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that they don't ever have to worry like I did.” Now, “I know that I can go see The Maine and, even if no one else in that room is on my side, they are on my side.”

