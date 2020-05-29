In Videos Of Racist Killings, Who Is Behind The Camera Matters

However, it’s different when it’s Black people, like Frazier, who are behind the camera. These videos are filmed in pursuit of justice, and with the knowledge that, as documentors of a racist crime, they face retribution as well. For Black people, being a bystander is full of terror, danger, and trauma, and yet Black people continue to be active in any way possible, knowing the power of telling our own story.



In 1971, Gil Scott-Heron released his song “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised,” warning us that we will not be able to stay home or “plug in, turn on, and cop out” when rebellions — like the one in Minneapolis — occur. He never could have predicted that, almost 50 years later, young revolutionaries wouldn’t be watching much television, but they would be recording everything going on around them — with the knowledge that who is doing the recording matters, and they want to be the one to tell the story of this revolt.