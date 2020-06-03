John Boyega’s Passionate Speech In London Was Full Of Pain & Promise

Trending Matter;— Naija (@Naija_PR) June 3, 2020
Here’s a video of John Boyega at #BlackLivesMatter protest that got people talking. pic.twitter.com/1jYK3jH6HY
John Boyega at BLM protests in London. The pain in his voice. pic.twitter.com/915r2t8YNd— Hasan Patel 🌹 (@CorbynistaTeen) June 3, 2020
“Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting,” @johnboyega just told #BlackLivesMatter protesters in London’s Hyde Park pic.twitter.com/P49cbwIp6P— Haley Ott (@haleyjoelleott) June 3, 2020
I would crawl through a barrel of broken glass to have John Boyega even so much as *glance* at one of my scripts. https://t.co/0bcLeldaEg— Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) June 3, 2020
Yo @JohnBoyega just say the word. LUCKY and grateful to have you act in anything I'm working on. #BlackLivesMatter— Tracy Y. Oliver (@TracyYOliver) June 3, 2020
Hey @JohnBoyega I would love to work with you and would hire you in a heartbeat. You don’t have to worry. We got you!! Keep going!— LaToya Morgan (@MorganicInk) June 3, 2020