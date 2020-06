John Boyega’s Passionate Speech In London Was Full Of Pain & Promise

Over the course of the past few days, Boyega continued amplifying the cause, sharing graphics about safe protesting tip s as well as information about BLM protests that would be taking place in the UK in solidarity. Today, Boyega attended one of gatherings in London aimed at speaking out against the killing of Floyd as well as protesting the death of railway worker Belly Mujinga in the UK. The actor was given time to address the crowd, and he shared an emotional speech.