Netflix’s New Baby-Sitter’s Club Series Will Make You Feel So Old

Thankfully, the friends are able to figure out how to use the ancient machine to set up their baby-sitting service, and it doesn't take long before their small business is booming. And as they try to balance baby-sitting with being seventh graders dealing typical seventh grade drama (think awkward crushes, middle school politics, and tense family dynamics), Kristy, Claudia, Mary Anne, Stacey, and Dawn are able to keep it together through the power of their growing friendship.