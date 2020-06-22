Netflix’s New Baby-Sitter’s Club Series Will Make You Feel So Old

As a kid, I remember being huddled up under the covers at night peering at the pages of Ann M. Martin’s The Baby-Sitter’s Club. I didn’t have the desire to spend my summer taking care of other kids — that wasn’t really my thing — but I loved following the adventures of the fictional town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. More than 20 years later, the stories of The Baby-Sitter's Club are making a comeback, and they're being told for a completely different generation.
Martin's beloved characters are making their return in a brand new eponymous Netflix series, but the girls aren't exactly the way you remember them. Sure, the founding members of the Baby-Sitters Club are still pre-teens, but these girls are Zoomers — they don't even really know what a landline is. Do you feel old yet?
Thankfully, the friends are able to figure out how to use the ancient machine to set up their baby-sitting service, and it doesn't take long before their small business is booming. And as they try to balance baby-sitting with being seventh graders dealing typical seventh grade drama (think awkward crushes, middle school politics, and tense family dynamics), Kristy, Claudia, Mary Anne, Stacey, and Dawn are able to keep it together through the power of their growing friendship.
"I started The Baby-Sitter's Club to take care of kids," Kristy says in the trailer. "But I realized we were more than a club — we were best friends."
The cast of the Netflix series is composed mostly of new actresses; Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, and Xochitl Gomez will be playing the iconic characters. Familiar faces Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein also round out the cast, respectively starring as Kristy's mom Elizabeth Thomas and her love interest Watson Brewer.
The rebooted Baby-Sitter's Club may be set in present day, but its story is one that everyone will be able to enjoy. You can catch all ten episodes of the new title on Netflix starting July 3.
