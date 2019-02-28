Netflix is officially rebooting The Baby-Sitters Club, the book series that brought us dedicated friendship, young female entrepreneurs, and a trove of great '90s denim looks.
The streaming service announced that it has ordered a 10-episodes based on Ann M. Martin’s best-selling series that chronicled the adventures of five best friends — Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, and Stacey — who run a babysitting business in Stoneybrook, CT and deal with the challenges that come with being a teenager.
Even though we don't have too many details about Netflix's upcoming project, the women revealed to be at the helm of the production signal that it could have more bite than the wholesome originals. Rachel Shukert of Glow will serve as showrunner, while Broad City and Rough Night's Lucia Aniello will direct. (Maybe we'll get some more comical PEN15 vibes?)
Melissa Cobb, VP Kids & Family at Netflix told Deadline that most importantly, the show will aim to inspire leadership and be a model for enterprising young women. “The themes of The Baby-Sitters Club still resonate 30 years after the original book series was released, and there has never been a more opportune time to tell an aspirational story about empowering young female entrepreneurs. Together with Ann M. Martin and the team at Walden Media, our ambition is to contemporize the storylines and adventures of this iconic group of girlfriends to reflect modern-day issues.”
Martin wrote the first Babysitter's Club novel in 1986, and the series went on to span over 200 books in over 20 countries, selling over 180 million copies worldwide to date. Along with a 1990 HBO show, the books were also adapted into a film starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Larisa Oleynik, and Schuyler Fisk.
