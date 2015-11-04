The Baby-Sitters Club is back together! Or more specifically, the 1995 film's Mary-Anne (Rachael Leigh Cook), Dawn (Larisa Oleynik), Kristy (Schuyler Fisk), Cokie (Maria Sokoloff), Stacey (Bre Blair), and Mallory (Stacey Linn Ramsower) were reunited this week to celebrate 20 years since the film brought your childhood literary heroes to life.
Sokoloff, who played enemy of the BSC's Cokie in the film (but who you probably remember as the dangerous, cigarette-wielding bad girl from Full House), shared an Instagram photo of the actresses along with the movie's director, Melanie Mayron. Sokoloff captioned the photo, "I've known these ladies for 20 years and I feel so lucky to share this special evening with them."
The gang gathered for a special screening of the movie at the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, TX.
Advertisement
Rachel Leigh Cook also shared a photo of the reunion. The Baby-Sitters Club was Cook's first film role.
Enjoy the nostalgia rush, and resign yourself to the fact you will be singing the (TV show) theme song all day. You needed a break from Adele, anyway. (Entertainment Weekly)
OPENER PHOTO: Picture Perfect/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement