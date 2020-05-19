Here Are The Shows Everyone’s Binge-Watching In 2020

You can tell a lot about a year based on the shows everyone binge-watched. In 2019, it was all about the unhinged humor of I Think You Should Leave and reminiscing on nostalgic TV like The Sopranos. In 2020, shows about not touching or seeing each other are, aptly, in vogue. We’re using shows to cope, and to escape. Now more than ever, we need can’t-look-away stories and characters that set our brains afire. Luckily, even with TV production temporarily shut down, our favorite streaming services have been releasing a steady drip of addictive, quality programming that will help you binge through quarantine.
While last year saw the end of iconic series like Game Of Thrones, shows like The Great and I Am Not Okay With This are kicking off the first seasons of what will no doubt become staples in your queue for years. Then there are shows like Dead To Me which, despite having already been around for a season, really hit its stride in season 2, bringing a fresh audience on board. Plus, there’s Netflix’s new reality TV obsession, with not one but two Twitter-dominating dating shows now available for you to stream in their entirety.
In 2020, just one episode of anything isn’t nearly long enough to pass the time, so here are the best full shows ready to stream right now.