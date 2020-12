Beth Harmon Would Want You To Watch These Movies After The Queen’s Gambit Finale

In case it's still waiting on your queue: Anya Taylor-Joy plays Beth Harmon, an orphan growing up in the 1950s to the late '60s who quickly develops into an unmatched chess prodigy. During The Queen's Gambit, we see Beth struggle with coming-of-age, loss, sex, addiction, and most importantly, competing against the best chess players in world (yes, it's a lot). After breezing through the mini-series' seven episodes, many will likely want to know what to watch next. And while there are some shows out there that have similar themes , it seems that there's nothing out there quite like it — which is likely why it's so popular to begin with.