Beth Harmon Would Want You To Watch These Movies After The Queen’s Gambit Finale

What is it about The Queen's Gambit? Few could've likely guessed that a period piece about a young chess prodigy would be the one that would captivate audiences the most this year. And not just this year, in fact — the Netflix show just made history as the streaming service's most-viewed scripted limited series ever.
In case it's still waiting on your queue: Anya Taylor-Joy plays Beth Harmon, an orphan growing up in the 1950s to the late '60s who quickly develops into an unmatched chess prodigy. During The Queen's Gambit, we see Beth struggle with coming-of-age, loss, sex, addiction, and most importantly, competing against the best chess players in world (yes, it's a lot). After breezing through the mini-series' seven episodes, many will likely want to know what to watch next. And while there are some shows out there that have similar themes, it seems that there's nothing out there quite like it — which is likely why it's so popular to begin with.
If you're willing to change gears and follow The Queen's Gambit up with a movie, however, there are a few more options to choose from. Few will measure up to the series' striking aesthetics and stylization, but if you're looking for some more technical chess action, or even some woman-centric sports dramas (it'll come as no surprise that the chess movie world is pretty lacking in diversity), here are a handful of picks that might help fill that The Queen's Gambit-sized void.