So, You Finished The Queen’s Gambit? Watch These 13 Shows Next

This week, Netflix announced that The Queen's Gambit made history as the streaming service's most-viewed scripted limited series. Although it still hasn't bested the unscripted Tiger King, which hit the streamer at the start of quarantine, The Queen's Gambit received immediate acclaim for its stunning set and costume design, compelling story, and lead performance by Anya Taylor-Joy.
In just seven episodes, The Queen's Gambit brings us from the 1950s to the late '60s as orphaned chess prodigy Beth Harmon (Taylor-Joy) grows up, struggles with addiction, and competes to become the world's best player. The mini-series has all the makings of a great period piece, coming-of-age story, and sports drama, but very few shows successfully blend all of these elements — maybe The Queen's Gambit raked in tens of millions of views, in part, because there's nothing out there quite like it.
But if you're one of the many, many Netflix users who enjoyed the entire series in one week (or even weekend), allow us to introduce you to your next binge-watch. No, Netflix doesn't have any other chess dramas unfortunately, but there are plenty of other shows with similar backdrops, themes, and complicated characters. Here are 15 picks to try before your next Queen's Gambit rewatch.