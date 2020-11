So, You Finished The Queen’s Gambit? Watch These 15 Shows Next

In just seven episodes, The Queen's Gambit brings us from the 1950s to the late '60s as orphaned chess prodigy Beth Harmon (Taylor-Joy) grows up, struggles with addiction, and competes to become the world's best player. The mini-series has all the makings of a great period piece, coming-of-age story, and sports drama, but very few shows successfully blend all of these elements — maybe The Queen's Gambit raked in tens of millions of views , in part, because there's nothing out there quite like it.