Here’s What To Pack For A Socially Distant Picnic

We may be wearing more masks than maillots this summer, but that doesn't mean there isn't still sun-drenched fun to be had this season. As long as we maintain our social distance and keep our hands clean, the time-old traditions of campfires among friends and al fresco dining are not off the table. If the latter piques your interest, go on and get your quaran-team assembled — because not even a global pandemic can rain on our picnic parade.