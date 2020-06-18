Here’s What To Pack For A Socially Distant Picnic

We may be wearing more masks than maillots this summer, but that doesn't mean there isn't still sun-drenched fun to be had this season. As long as we maintain our social distance and keep our hands clean, the time-old traditions of campfires among friends and al fresco dining are not off the table. If the latter piques your interest, go on and get your quaran-team assembled — because not even a global pandemic can rain on our picnic parade.
Adjusting to leisure activities outside the cyber world during a global pandemic can be daunting, so venturing out while equipped with the proper essentials is key; from souped-up baskets to anti-bacterial everything, we've put together a list of the must-have items that'll ensure your socially distant picnic is a success. For example, even your blanket can serve as a tool for keeping you and your guests safe if the size is right. And, as a general picnic rule of thumb, the fewer bugs, burns, and germs, the better.
While we can't guarantee the weather will act in your favor, we can offer up tips, tricks, and a streamlined packing list that will better prepare you for your adventure — whether you're gathering in a local park or in your very own backyard.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.