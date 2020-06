Post-Bachelorette Britt Nilsson Is Living A “Reality”-Free Life

At first, it seemed like she may have found love on the show anyway, with contestant Brady Toops choosing to leave Kaitlyn's season to explore his connection with Britt. They dated for several months before breaking up in mid-July 2015 . Two years later, Britt was engaged to someone she didn't meet on TV. In fact, People reported that Britt had actually dated her then-fiancé Jeremy Byrne years before ever going on The Bachelor in the first place. The outlet reported that they'd been set up by friends in around 2012 or 2013. It didn't work at the time, but when they reconnected in late 2015, the spark was still there. Britt told People that she appreciated how normal they could be together.