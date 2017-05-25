Another Bachelor Nation wedding is on the way — but Chris Harrison can't take any credit for this one.
People reports that Brit Nilsson has gotten engaged to boyfriend Jeremy Byrne. Nilsson, who vied for Chris Soules' heart on season 19 of The Bachelor before competing with eventual winner Katilyn Bristowe to become the season 11 Bachelorette, announced the engagement on Instagram yesterday after telling followers that she had "really big news." Hint: It involved those rose petals and countless lit candles.
"WE ARE ENGAGED!!!!" the 30-year-old confirmed. "I'm over the moon!!! The man of my dreams and the most godly, amazing, fun, life-giving, silly, intelligent, wonderful best friend I could ever ask for is my future husband!!!! I have been dreaming of this day forever!! Thank you Jesus!!! Wooo hooooo!!!!! I had no idea it was coming and it was the best day of my life! I love you forever Jeremy Byrne!!! We're getting married!!!!"
Needless to say, she's pretty enthusiastic about the whole thing.
According to a YouTube video the couple posted, Byrne told Nilsson he was away camping when in truth he had secretly flown to Detroit to meet her father and get his blessing. A week or so after his return, he enlisted friends to sneak into the house. He and Nilsson went for a walk, and when they came back, candles and a path of white rose petals had been set out.
The friends had also set up a projector screen playing video footage of his trip to Michigan to meet her dad.
"I've never known that they've met, and that's been such a desire in my heart for them to connect," Nilsson said. "Seeing them laughing and joking and then they're stopping at every landmark from my entire childhood, it was too much. I cried the whole time. I was, like, open-mouthed sobbing the whole time, the full eight minutes."
Eventually, Bryne got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend of nearly two years to marry him.
Nilsson told Entertainment Tonight that Byrne also designed her engagement ring, which is still in the process of being made. In the meantime, she's wearing his great-grandmother's ring and throwing herself into wedding planning, with a ceremony slated for August or September. And, yes, she's cool with being televised.
