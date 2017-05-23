"So the girls or guys who are eliminated earlier, they might go back to their normal jobs. And even if they make it [close] to the end, they might take advantage of the opportunities that come with the show at first, then realize that this doesn't last forever. Maybe they'll take a hiatus for a year and go take advantage of all the fun opportunities that you get from being a contestant on the show, but then they realize, I can't do this long-term, I have to go back to a normal job. And a lot of them do. I've noticed that a lot of them have become real estate agents, because they've realized that their celebrity helps them in that job."