"People are offering you what would have taken a half a year at your job to make, and they're offering it for you to do one thing," Fedotowsky shared. "When a company comes to you and offers you so much money that you would have to work six months for at your old job, why would you go back to your old job? A crazy person would do that! People always get mad at all the past contestants saying, 'Ugh, go back to your job, this is so ridiculous, all the contestants quit their jobs to become Instagram stars .' And I get that that's not fair to the rest of the world, because it's not, but anybody given that opportunity would take it."