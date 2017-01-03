Whitney Bischoff tuned in with the rest of Bachelor Nation on Monday night to see Nick Viall kick off the 21st season of the show. And, being an alum of the franchise, Bischoff had a fair question: What the hell is her ex-fiancé doing there? During the first few minutes of the Bachelor premiere, an anxious Viall sat down with three former Bachelors to get a little guidance on navigating the highs and lows of dating two dozen women on national TV. Most recent star Ben Higgins was there, along with season 17 star Sean Lowe and season 19 Bachelor Chris Soules — a.k.a. Bischoff's ex. So Bischoff fired off a tweet wondering why Soules, who is currently single, was dispensing romantic wisdom — not a bad question, considering Higgins and Lowe are Bachelor "success stories" while Soules is not. (Lowe welcomed a baby with wife Catherine Giudici this summer; Higgins is engaged to Lauren Bushnell.) "Why is Chris giving advice," she tweeted. But Bischoff, who got engaged again this summer, apparently wasn't trying to shade her ex. A few minutes later, she wrote, "Simmer yall.Its no secret only a few succeed.Id want advice from a bach who made it-it ain't easy!No salt.No shade.All facts." You heard the woman: No salt, and definitely no shade. Whatever you say, Whit!
