Another Bachelor Alum Has Gotten Hitched

Summer 2017 is officially the summer of love for former Bachelor contestants, who have found their soulmates on and off the air.
This month alone, fans celebrated the weddings of Season 18 lead Juan Pablo Galavis to girlfriend Osmariel Villalobos and Bachelor in Paradise's adorable couple Carly Waddell and Evan Bass.
Now, another Bachelor alum has joined the "Just Married" club: Britt Nilsson!
The 30-year-old who competed for Chris Soules' heart in 2015 tied the knot with fiancé Jeremy Byrne in a dreamy southern California wedding on Saturday, People reports.
Nilsson looked absolutely gorgeous in a breathtaking, strapless gown with an ethereal flowing veil, but her greatest accessory of all was her beaming smile.
Throughout the day, Nilsson documented special moments with family and friends and gave fans a look at some of her wedding's coolest details, like her bedazzled Converse.
"I have the best roomie everrr!" Nilsson captioned the snap of her awesome kicks. "Look at the shoes she made for me to wear today!!! @juliasobo you are a wizard!!! I mean, come on!!!! I love you!"
In another photo, Nilsson's loved ones prayed around her before she walked down the aisle, a gesture she wrote made her "so grateful."
Nilsson and Byrne announced their engagement in May in a series of Instagram posts, one of which read: "WE ARE ENGAGED!!!! I'm over the moon!!! The man of my dreams and the most godly, amazing, fun, life-giving, silly, intelligent, wonderful best friend I could ever as for is my future husband!!!!"
Over the past two years, Nilsson has undergone a lot of personal change, and it's wonderful to hear her express that's she's found happiness after struggling for a long time with addiction and an eating disorder, the latter of which she said in a video was worsened by the stress and anxiety she experienced while on The Bachelor.
